Bette Midler Reminds People To ‘Be More Grateful’ For Rand Paul’s Neighbor

Singer Bette Midler cheered the neighbor who assaulted Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul in a Wednesday tweet, saying that people should “be more grateful” for him.

“I DO NOT promote violence but… Rand Paul says the Kurds are being “ingrates” for taking their frustrations out on US troops. Which is a good reminder for us all to be more grateful for the neighbor who beat the shit out of Rand Paul,” Midler tweeted.

As previously reported by the Daily Caller:

Rene Boucher was arrested in November 2017 for attacking Paul outside his Kentucky home after the senator blew some leaves into his property. Boucher entered Paul’s property and tackled him from behind, breaking six of his ribs and causing a pleural effusion, which ultimately led to pneumonia.

Paul confirmed earlier this year that the damage from the assault had been severe enough to warrant the removal of part of his lung. (RELATED: Rand Paul Had To Get Part Of Lung Removed After Neighbor’s Attack)