Patriots/Jets Gets Nearly 11 Million Viewers On ‘Monday Night Football’ On ESPN

The Patriots beating the Jets on “Monday Night Football” dipped in the ratings on ESPN, but the numbers were still strong.

According to TVByTheNumbers, 10.839 million people tuned in for Tom Brady and company’s absolute beatdown of Sam Darnold and the Jets.

While getting nearly 11 million viewers is a solid showing, it was down more than two million viewers from the Packers/Lions last week.

I’m honestly a little surprised the Jets and Patriots playing in primetime saw such a dip in the ratings. Again, getting nearly 11 million people to watch is not a poor performance.

It’s still very strong, but it’s about 2.5 million short of the NFC North rivalry game between the Packers and Lions, which the officials famously stole for Aaron Rodgers’ squad. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Perhaps, people just knew it was going to be a blowout and decided not to waste their time.

What I do know for sure is that the ratings have been insanely impressive. They were up three percent through the first six weeks, and have only continued to put up huge numbers.

Even with the minor dip for “Monday Night Football” on ESPN a couple nights ago, business is booming for the NFL.