South Carolina’s Football Program Gets Fined And A Year Of Probation Over Recruiting Violation

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been punished by the NCAA for a recruiting violation.

According to FootballScoop.com, a former assistant coach texting a sophomore recruit, which is an NCAA violation, caused the investigation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Gamecocks will pay a $10,00 fine and have recruiting restrictions for part of the 2019 season, a year of probation and other relatively minor sanctions. They won’t face a postseason ban.

Well, the timing of this sure is interesting. South Carolina fans came for my throat over the weekend after Wisconsin lost to Illinois.

I had no idea why they were so interested in a war, but I warned them that it wouldn’t end well. I warned them it wouldn’t end well at all.

Now, a few days later, they’re getting punished by the NCAA. Weird how the timing of that all worked out.

It’s almost like the universe is always on my side. I didn’t even make any phone calls on this one. The NCAA just took care of business all by itself.

I’m not going to suggest that South Carolina coming for me caused the NCAA to end the war before it even started, but we can’t rule it out.

The timing is interesting to say the least.

Hopefully, this little wrist slap from the NCAA helped remind South Carolina of its place. It’s right at the bottom.