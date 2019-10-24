Here’s Who The Democrats Have Lined Up For Depositions In The Impeachment Inquiry

House Democrats will interview four current and former members of the Trump administration next week in the hopes of advancing their impeachment inquiry, according to a copy of the deposition schedule obtained by the Daily Caller.

“Pursuant to the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry, there will be depositions of the following individuals on the dates, times, and location set forth below,” the schedule reads.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday at 9:30 am: Charles Kupperman

Tuesday at 9:30 am: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Wednesday at 9:30 am: Kathryn Wheelbarger