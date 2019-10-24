Politics

Here’s Who The Democrats Have Lined Up For Depositions In The Impeachment Inquiry

Committe Chairman Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, opens the hearing to hear testimony from Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire at the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on September 26, 2019, in Washington, DC. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Amber Athey White House Correspondent

House Democrats will interview four current and former members of the Trump administration next week in the hopes of advancing their impeachment inquiry, according to a copy of the deposition schedule obtained by the Daily Caller.

“Pursuant to the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry, there will be depositions of the following individuals on the dates, times, and location set forth below,” the schedule reads.

The schedule is as follows: 

Monday at 9:30 am: Charles Kupperman
Tuesday at 9:30 am: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman
Wednesday at 9:30 am: Kathryn Wheelbarger
Thursday at 8:00 am: Timothy Morrison

The Hill previously reported that Kupperman, the former Deputy National Security Advisor, and Morrison, a National Security Council staffer and Special Assistant to the President, would be deposed.

Kathryn Wheelbarger is the Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs and was reportedly involved in the handling of military aid to Ukraine, while Vindman is the National Security Council director for European affairs and was one of five administration officials chosen to attend the inauguration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (RELATED: Democrats Flout Congressional Procedure To Keep Impeachment Inquiry Secret)

Democrats interviewed several witnesses this week, including Ukraine diplomat Bill Taylor, who allegedly claimed that President Donald Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine pending an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and Burisma.