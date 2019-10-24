Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard Responds To Florida AD Asking For Power 5 Non-Conference Games

Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard came for the throat of Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin with a recent tweet.

Stricklin got himself some attention when he recently asked for Power Five teams to try to schedule the Gators to beef up the non-conference slate and give fans “quality games.” I commended the move because we all know most SEC teams play a joke of a schedule. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Attention ADs from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or Pac-12 … @GatorsFB is looking to add additional Home-and-Home series against P5 opponents. Let’s connect and schedule quality games the fans want to see! #GoGators — Scott Stricklin (@ScottStricklin) October 22, 2019

Pollard chose a slightly less diplomatic response than I did, and pretty much just decapitated the entire SEC with one tweet.

“We already play 10 P5 games every year (9 conference games plus Iowa). Maybe the

@SEC should play 9 conference games like the @Big12Conference,” Pollard tweeted out on Wednesday.

We already play 10 P5 games every year (9 conference games plus Iowa). Maybe the @SEC should play 9 conference games like the @Big12Conference — Jamie Pollard (@IASTATEAD) October 23, 2019

I absolutely love it. I absolutely love this kind of energy from Pollard. While I was willing to applaud the move, recognizing the weakness of SEC scheduling, Pollard just chose to aim for the head and fire.

Imagine being an SEC AD and being told to be more like the Big 12. It’s such a laughable power move that I almost have to respect it.

The thing is that Pollard is also 100% correct, but the SEC won’t ever listen. If the SEC actually wanted to be respected, they’d play more than eight conference games a year.

The fact they only play eight is embarrassing, and let me silence all you SEC fanboys before you even get started with the chirping.

No, the SEC isn’t so tough that eight games is all that is necessary. That’s a joke of a line, and it only proves you guys have no real argument for not playing more games.

Join the rest of the college football world by playing nine conference games, one major non-conference game and then two easy ones.

Somehow, the rest of the Power Five other than the SEC and ACC (which is sham conference as well) all figured it out.

This isn’t difficult. It’s just football.