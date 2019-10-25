Malik McDowell Pleads Guilty In 2 Criminal Cases, Could Get Diversion Program Instead Of Jail Time

NFL free agent Malik McDowell has pleaded guilty in multiple criminal cases.

The former draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks was arrested for fighting with a police officer in a Michigan convenience store and months later was arrested after a stolen truck was found on his property.

According to TMZ on Thursday, McDowell pleaded guilty in both criminal cases after being charged with felony assaulting and resisting, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and felony receiving and concealing stolen property. (RELATED: Malik McDowell Sued For $799,238 By The Seattle Seahawks)

However, he might not be doing any time behind bars. The same report from TMZ said a diversion program is “on the table” over getting locked up.

The question now is whether or not McDowell gets another shot in the NFL. If he ends up in prison or jail, I’d say the chances of that are zero.

They’re already pretty low considering the fact he never played a single snap after being a second round pick of the Seahawks because of an ATV accident.

Now, he’s got some guilty pleas on his record, and he’s waiting to get sentenced in November. If he ends up behind bars, it’s over him.

Hopefully, McDowell’s story serves as a cautionary tale for other athletes going forward. What a tragic waste of talent.