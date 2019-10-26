Prepare For The Wisconsin Vs. Ohio State Game With The Greatest Speeches In Sports

Ladies and gentlemen, the day of battle between the Wisconsin Badgers and Ohio State Buckeyes is finally upon us.

When I woke up this morning, I was immediately ready to roll. This is what we prepare for. I grabbed some straight black coffee, fired up my computer and prepared for the day ahead of me.

For some reason that I can’t explain, Herb Brooks’ famous speech before the Miracle on Ice game started playing in my head over and over again on a loop. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Before I knew it, I was ready to run through a damn wall, and it got me thinking that we should all prepare for the big game today with some of the greatest speeches ever given in sports movies.

Enjoy them all below.

Chills, gentlemen. Absolute chills. I could watch all those videos on a loop and never get bored. We’re talking about the greatest speeches the sports world has ever seen.

Whether it’s “Friday Night Lights” or “Miracle,” there’s nothing that gets the blood pumping like a great sports speech, and that’s simply a fact.

Now, grab a beer, settle in and prepare for an absolute slugfest between the Badgers and Buckeyes. As Herb would say, great moments are born from great opportunities and that’s what will happen today at noon EST on Fox.

I hope you all enjoy the ride as much as I do.