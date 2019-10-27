President Trump Arrives At Nationals Vs. Astros World Series To Chorus Of Boos

President Donald Trump was met with loud boos and a “lock him up” chant at game five of the World Series Sunday between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros.

The president and first lady Melania Trump were shown on the big screen early on in the game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., but did not receive a warm reception from the local crowd.

The crowd can be heard booing and chanting “lock him up” on videos. (RELATED: Washington Nationals Snub POTUS, Invite Prominent Anti-Trump Chef To Throw First Pitch At World Series)

WATCH:

Full on “LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!” chants heard throughout the crowd at Nats Park after President Trump was announced and shown on screen here #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/1ktVXkHYFy — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 28, 2019

President Trump was booed loudly by the fans at Nats Park when he was shown on the big screen.

Then came a loud chant: “Lock him up.” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/LBbgSAHd6k — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) October 28, 2019

Trump and Melania are attending the game with a group of congressmen, including Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, and North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Meadows. (RELATED: Here Are The Ratings For World Series Game 2)

The Nationals notably did not invite the president to throw out the first pitch, instead giving that honor to celebrity chef Jose Andres, a frequent critic of the president. (RELATED: Immigrant Celebrity Chef With Long-Time Trump Feud To Shut Down DC Restaurants In Protest)

The series is currently tied at 2-2.