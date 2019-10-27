Rapper Has No Patience For Fan Who Refuses To Shout ‘F**k Donald Trump’ From Stage

Rapper YG — born Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson — kicked a fan off the stage Saturday after the man refused to yell “F**k Donald Trump.”

WATCH:

YG invites fan on stage to yell out “F**k Donald Trump,” kicks him off after he refuses pic.twitter.com/7z9r9gVXav — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 27, 2019

YG invited the man onto the stage, and at first he seemed glad to be there. He waved to the crowd and offered his hand to YG to shake. The rapper took it, then shook his head and said he didn’t know whether he really wanted to shake hands. (RELATED: Cardi B, Chance The Rapper Warn Donald Trump Could Win Again In 2020)

“Listen, I spotted you out in the crowd. I asked you if you f**ked with Donald Trump, you said you don’t know. So, since you don’t know, I need you to make up your mind tonight,” YG explained.

The rapper then directed the fan to state his name — “because I know that your mama, your daddy, your grandmama and your grandfather’s watching — and yell out ‘F**k Donald Trump.'”

The fan backed away immediately, shaking his head.

“No, you won’t?” YG asked, and the man shook his head again. “Get his ass out of here! Get him off the stage!”

YG’s hatred of President Donald Trump goes way back — the rapper brought a Trump impersonator onstage to attack the president at Coachella last spring and spent Election Day 2016 getting out the vote by giving away “the f**k Donald Trump bagel.”

Go vote muhfuckaz pic.twitter.com/kMYIYntvgE — STAY DANGEROUS (@YG) November 8, 2016

YG is far from the only performer to go after the president; Eminem’s anti-Trump lyrics even earned him a visit from the Secret Service.