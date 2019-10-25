Secret Service Interviewed Eminem Over Anti-Trump Lyrics

Rapper Eminem was questioned by the Secret Service after he used anti-Trump and Ivanka lyrics in his music.

The rapper claimed he was interviewed by the Secret Service in his song “The Ringer,” according to a report published Thursday by Page Six. A Freedom of Information Act filed by Buzzfeed News confirmed that the musician was paid a visit by the Secret Service.

The lyrics read:

‘Cause Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service

To meet in person to see if I really think of hurtin’ him

Or ask if I’m linked to terrorists

I said, ‘Only when it comes to ink and lyricists

The day his album “Revival” was released back in 2017, “a concerned citizen reported Marshall Mathers the rapper ‘Eminem’ had a new song called ‘Framed’ with an inappropriate comment towards President Donald Trump and a threatening comment towards Ivanka Trump.” (RELATED: Eminem Reveals He’s Been Sober For 11 Years After Struggling With Addiction To Prescription Drugs)

According to the 40 pages of documents released to Buzzfeed, the “concerned citizen” was a TMZ employee.

.@Eminem was interviewed by the Secret Service over his anti-Trump lyrics – and rapped along when they read them to him https://t.co/QLhXtRSVPq — Variety (@Variety) October 24, 2019

Eminem was interviewed by the Secret Service in January of 2018.

Much of the documents were redacted, but revealed the focus of the interview was on a BET freestyle rap Eminem performed and the lyrics to his song “Framed.”

The lyrics read:

But dog, how the f—k is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car?

Gotta get to the bottom of it to try to solve it

Must go above and beyond, ’cause it’s incumbent upon me

Plus I feel somewhat responsible for the dumb little blonde

“At the conclusion of the interview, Agents again offered to answer any questions,” the documents revealed. “It was also explained that any additional questions about this investigation should be directed to the USSS [United States Secret Service] Office of Government and Public Affairs. Counsel then escorted Agents from Mather’s office.”

The Secret Service did not refer the case to federal prosecutors.