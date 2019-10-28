Jennifer Aniston And Ellen DeGeneres Share A Kiss, Says ‘Friends’ Cast ‘Working On Something’ Together

Jennifer Aniston made headlines after a clip surfaced of her and TV host Ellen DeGeneres sharing a kiss during her appearance Monday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

It all started when the 50-year-old actress wanted to know more details of what lead to Ellen and radio personality Howard Stern sharing a smooch during his appearance on the show recently, per Entertainment Tonight.

“Did you enjoy it,” Aniston questioned. “Were you nervous? Did you kind of get into it at all?”

WATCH:

"Is this something that's going to turn you on," DeGeneres responded. "Why is this important to you?"

The “Friends” star then inquired how often the talk show host kissed men on the lips. Next, DeGeneres turned the question around and asked Aniston exactly how many times has she had kissed a girl on the lips.

“I don’t kiss girls on the lips,” the “Horrible Bosses” star replied, before the TV host leaned over in her chair to share a kiss with the superstar actress.

“You have such soft lips!,” Aniston responded after the smooch.

“So do you, that’s why I do what I do,” the “Finding Dory” star explained.

“I get it!” Aniston exclaimed.

At one point during her appearance, “The Morning Show” star talked about how her and her “Friends” cast members were “working on something” for fans after being asked once again if a reunion show was a possibility.

“We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is,” Aniston explained. “We’re working on something.”

“I can be involved,” Charlie Puth, also on the show, offered. “I’ll do all the new music. Me and Ellen will sing the theme song.”

DeGeneres pressed Aniston further on if it was a possibility it would be a movie, and Jennifer replied, “Huge, huge, huge movie,” before she admitted, “No, we don’t know.”