Jennifer Lopez Says The Country Is ‘Super Divided,’ Hopes SB Performance Will Bring ‘People Together’

Jennifer Lopez talked about her upcoming halftime performance at Super Bowl LIV and said because the country is “super divided” she wants to “bring people together” with her music.

"My goal is to make a beautiful show, to get everybody up there singing, dancing," the 50-year-old singer told the Associated Press when asked about performing for the halftime show in February 2020 during her red carpet appearance at the 11th Annual Governors Awards.

"To unite everybody in that one moment," she added. "I think artists have the rare blessing to bring people together with music and dance and joy."

Lopez continued, “And that’s what I want to do. I feel the country is super divided right now and that’s the goal. And I want to have a good time out there.”

It all comes following an announcement last month that finally confirmed, the “Jenny From The Block” hitmaker as one of the performers for the upcoming halftime show for the National Football League.

“This is happening. 02.02.20,” Lopez later posted on Instagram, along with a great shot of the singer wearing Pepsi themed jewelry.

We can hardly wait!