Popeyes Chicken Sandwich To Return November 3

Popeyes is bringing back its infamous chicken sandwiches November 3. Originally released in August, they sold out nearly two weeks after being released.

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

The chicken sandwich is seemingly meant to rival Chick-Fil-A’s famous chicken sandwich. Both establishments went back and forth on Twitter, prompting a massive response from users across the platform about which sandwich was better. It also caused what some are calling a “Chicken War,” with Buffalo Wild Wings and Wendy’s using the opportunity to promote their chicken, as well. (RELATED: Chick-Fil-A Becomes America’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurant, Dethroning In-N-Out)

Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich. pic.twitter.com/4v9RJFgy0T — Wendy’s (@Wendys) August 19, 2019



The CEO of Sun Holdings Inc., which owns 149 Popeyes locations, told Bloomberg last week that the franchise was preparing to bring back the hit sandwich by hiring an extra 400 employees.

Today, in another potential slight to Chick-Fil-A (which is closed on Sundays), Popeyes confirmed via social media that the sandwich will officially return on Sunday, November 3.