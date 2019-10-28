Verified Twitter Crowd Criticizes Trump For Not Bringing Barron To World Series Game

Christian Datoc Audience Development Manager

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were greeted with a chorus of boos at Game 5 of the Nationals-Astros World Series In Washington, DC Sunday night.

While the DC crowd clearly objected to POTUS’ politics, his critics continued pouring it on Monday morning for a different reason: Barron Trump’s absence in the presidential suite. (RELATED: President Trump Arrives At Nationals Vs. Astros World Series To Chorus Of Boos)

Houston knocked off Washington by a final score of 7-1 Sunday night to take a 3-2 series lead. Both teams travel back to Houston Monday ahead of Tuesday’s Game 6. If the Nationals manage to take home a W on Tuesday, Game 7 will take place on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 27: President Donald Trump attends Game Five of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

(Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

