Biden, Who Once Said Terrorism Was Not An ‘Existential Threat’ To The US, Says Al-Baghdadi Raid Succeeded Despite Trump’s ‘Ineptitude’

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who once dismissed ISIS as a threat to the United States, claimed Monday that last weekend’s al-Baghdadi raid was a success despite President Donald Trump’s “ineptitude.”

Biden said that the “victory was not due to Donald Trump’s leadership. It happened despite his ineptitude as Commander-in-Chief.” The Obama-Biden administration wrote off the initial success of ISIS and “ISIS expanded rapidly during [that era], The Hill’s Joe Concha noted.

“I’m glad President Trump ordered the mission,” Biden said in a statement. “But as more details of the raid emerge, it’s clear that this victory was not due to Donald Trump’s leadership. It happened despite his ineptitude as commander-in-chief.” (RELATED: ISIS Leader Likely Killed In US Military Operation, Sources Say)

But in September 2016 Biden, when speaking of terrorism,  declared that “there is no existential threat to the United States of America.”

That same year and month, the Obama administration also proclaimed that the United States was not at war with ISIS and that the terrorist organization did not represent Islam.

The Democratic presidential candidate also said Trump’s “erratic behavior,” in removing U.S. soldiers from Syria probably caused the mission to be rushed. (RELATED: Trump Says He Didn’t Notify Congress Of al-Baghdadi Raid Out Of Fear Of Leaks)

“His erratic behavior made it harder and more dangerous for the special forces carrying it out. And they had to fly through territory that is now hostile to the U.S., taking fire along the way—including territory we controlled just weeks ago,” Biden said.

As U.S. Special Forces closed in on the terrorist while he tried to escape in a tunnel, al-Baghdadi opted to kill himself and three of his children with an exploding vest that he was wearing. He died “whimpering and screaming,” according to the Trump.

The president indicated Monday that he might release some video of the raid.