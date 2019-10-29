Trump And Melania Place Candy Bars On Child’s Head During White House Halloween Party

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump set the internet on fire Monday when they got a bit goofy while passing out candy to children during the White House Halloween party.

Children who attended the party dressed in costumes had the opportunity to walk up to the president and first lady and get a piece of candy or two for their trick-or-treat bags. However, one child in an inflatable “Minion” costume got a bit more than he bargained for when the first couple placed his candy on his head. (RELATED: Melania Trump Turns Heads In Gorgeous Patchwork Leather Coat At White House Halloween Party)

Trump, with a smile on his face, tapped the minion’s head with a candy bar a couple of times before actually placing the candy there. Melania followed suit with another candy bar, but as the minion walked away, both pieces slid off his head.

President @realDonaldTrump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, gave out candy to children in fancy dress at a pre-Halloween event at the White House For more news from the US, click here https://t.co/XZbkzeE1IM pic.twitter.com/t0DCRDUpoH — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 29, 2019

A girl dressed as a unicorn attempted to catch the candy bars in her own bag as they fell, and appeared to successfully steal one. Melania reached out to give the minion another candy bar, but the child walked away.

The young unicorn then went up to Melania and got another candy bar for herself.