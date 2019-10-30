‘They Have Denied President Trump Basic Due Process’: McConnell Criticizes Latest Impeachment Push

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized the latest impeachment resolution introduced by House Democrats against President Donald Trump.

“They have denied President Trump basic due process and are cutting his counsel out of the process in an unprecedented way,” McConnell said Wednesday, according to The Hill. “House Democrats new resolution does not change any of that.” (RELATED: ‘I Couldn’t Do It’: Man Defends Not Shaking Mitch McConnell’s Hand At Elijah Cummings’s Funeral)

He added, “The draft resolution that has been released does nothing of the sort. It falls way short, way short.”

House Democrats released a resolution Tuesday that would move forward the process to impeach the president. The resolution would allow the Intelligence Committee to conduct public hearings, but gives Republicans the ability to request witness testimony.

“Speaker Pelosi has initiated a bizarre process, starting with the fact that she began it with a press conference instead of a proper vote of the House,” McConnell alleged. “The process seems to be treating Chairman Schiff as though he were a de facto special prosecutor.”

“It does not confer on President Trump the most basic rights of due process or seemingly alter Chairman Schiff’s unfair process in the House Intelligence Committee in any way whatsoever,” McConnell added.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told NBC News “it’s not an impeachment resolution.”

Speaker Pelosi, asked to comment on the impeachment resolution: "It's not an impeachment resolution."



“We are taking this step to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump Administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas, or continue obstructing the House of Representatives,” Pelosi said in a Monday letter to Democrats, Politico reported.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told Sean Hannity on Tuesday there is “not one vote” to remove Trump from office among Senate Republicans.

“You have to accept that President Trump is president. That’s the problem,” Graham said. “They don’t accept that President Trump won the election, and America hates a sore loser as much as any country on the planet. This is an unfair process being driven by sore losers and there is not one vote in the United States Senate to impeach President Trump based on this phone call because he did nothing wrong.”

