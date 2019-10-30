HBO Will Make ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

HBO will move ahead with another “Game of Thrones” project.

The hit saga’s official Twitter account announced “House of the Dragon” on Tuesday night, and the show’s poster reads “Fire will reign.” (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

#HouseOfTheDragon, a #GameofThrones prequel is coming to @HBO. The series is co-created by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series. pic.twitter.com/9ttMzElgXm — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) October 29, 2019

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new prequel series will take place 300 years before “Game of Thrones” and it’ll obviously focus on House Targaryen.

Given the fact we all loved Daenerys in the original series, this seems like it’s going to be an absolute hit for HBO.

Folks, if you’re not excited right now, then I don’t want to be your friend. It’s that simple. I’ll take as much “Game of Thrones” content as I can get.

Plus, like I mentioned above, Dany was one of my favorite characters in the original series. Why the hell wouldn’t I want a show about her family’s rise to power and eventual fall from grace?

Let’s just hope this one has an ending that is better than “GoT.” I don’t think I could survive being built up and then torn down in such disappointing fashion twice.

Once was brutal enough. It’s not an experience I’m looking to repeat.

Keep checking back for more details on “House of the Dragon” when we have them. You know I’ll be locked in and keeping you all updated.