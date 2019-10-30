Model London Olive Agrees To Go To Prom With Twitter User If He Gets 500,000 Retweets

Model London Olive is ready to go to prom with a random guy on Twitter, but it won’t come at a small price.

Olive agreed to go with Henry Lane to the big dance after an exchange over Snapchat. However, she’ll only do it if he can get 500,000 retweets! (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

HELP A BROTHER OUT… 500K retweets to take Kentucky model London Olive to my senior prom. @londonolive1 pic.twitter.com/T6Re8qCkoG — Henry Lane (@henryblane11) October 28, 2019

500,000 retweets is such an absurd request that I 100% respect the hell out of it. If Lane’s tweet actually goes that viral, it’d be one of the most RT’d tweets in the history of the social media platform. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Again, it’s such a wild demand that you just have to tip your cap. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LONDON OLIVE (@londonolive1) on Oct 24, 2019 at 12:25pm PDT

Unfortunately for our guy, he’s not even close. The tweet currently only has 18,000 RTs. That’s not even close to what London Olive wants to attend the event. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

I’m not sure what the time window is on this request, but I’m guessing he’s not even going to get close to the objective. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Don’t get me wrong on this one. I’m cheering for him. I’m cheering like hell for Lane to go to prom with Olive.

It’d instantly make him a legend at his school.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LONDON OLIVE (@londonolive1) on Oct 8, 2019 at 12:10pm PDT

I’m just not banking on it because he’s not even close. Do our man a favor and hit that RT button to make his dreams come true.

It’s the least we could do for him.

H/T: Barstool Sports