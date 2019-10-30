World Series Game 6 TV Ratings Go Up As The Nationals Kill The Astros

Game six of the World Series put up some strong TV ratings Wednesday night when the Nationals mauled the Astros.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the game averaged 15.31 million viewers on Fox, and was the best World Series game since 2017.

Well, it looks like the World Series finally got some solid TV ratings. The numbers were atrocious through the first few games. They were brutal.

The NFL was smashing the World Series for just random regular season games as the Astros and Nationals battled it out.

It was honestly embarrassing for the MLB how little people cared.

Now, game six put up some gigantic numbers, and it looks like the series finally has some interest in it going into Wednesday night’s game seven.

Can the Astros finish off the Nats? Can Washington win another championship for the city? This is why we play the game, ladies and gentlemen.

Tune in tonight on Fox to watch game seven of the World Series. Let’s hope it’s a great one.