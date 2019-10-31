Florida State And Alabama Agree To Home-And-Home Football Games

Florida State and Alabama will play twice in football against each other in the coming years.

The Crimson Tide announced Thursday morning that they'll play the Seminoles in Tallahassee in 2025 and then in Tuscaloosa in 2026.

Alabama is out here making moves in the scheduling game. First, they locked in a home-and-home with Wisconsin, and now they’re going to rock out against FSU.

While I might trash Alabama and the SEC regularly, I can’t do it here. Nick Saban deserves credit for putting tough teams on the schedule for the Crimson Tide.

Will he still be coaching Alabama in 2025 and 2026? I kind of doubt it, but he’s laying the groundwork for a great schedule down the road.

The reality is that teams have to play tough non-conference games. They just have to. There’s no excuse at all to schedule cupcakes, which the SEC is notorious for.

At least Saban is doing what he can to bring big games to Tuscaloosa for the fans. Trust me, the Alabama faithful would much rather watch the Crimson Tide play FSU than some scrub school.

Now, will I take it easy on Alabama going forward? Hell no, but I will also give Saban’s squad credit when they deserve it.

In this situation, props to Alabama and FSU for challenging themselves.