Kevin Hart Trolls ‘The Rock’ With His Halloween Costume

Kevin Hart epically trolled his pall Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with his Halloween costume and we are all here for it.

The 40-year-old actor dressed up as, you guessed it, “The Rock” — specifically from how the actor looked in the 90’s, wearing blue jeans, a black turtleneck, gold chain, and fanny pack, per Page Six in a piece published Thursday.(RELATED: Report: Kevin Hart Suffers ‘Major’ Injuries Following Car Accident)

“This s–t makes me laugh. #NailedIt #HappyHalloween #PeepTheNapkinUnderMyElbow,” the “Central Intelligence” star captioned his post, along with almost a mirror-like, side-by-side comparison of Hart and “The Rock.” (RELATED: Rams Fan Bryan Cranston Talks Playoffs And Working With Eagles Fan Kevin Hart)

His “Jumanji” co-star caught wind of the photo and admitted even he was laughing about it.

“You’re an a–hole,” the 47-year-old actor commented on Hart’s post. “But I still love you. And I’m still laughing,” adding the hashtags #brotherlylove and #happyhalloween.

The “Get Hard” star also posted a clip on his social media account showing him going to Johnson’s door to trick-or-treat in his Halloween costume. The former professional wrestler’s reaction is classic.

Hart captioned his post simply, “I killed it with my Halloween costume this year…. @therock had the nerve to get an attitude with me. We are dropping a brand new trailer for Jumanji The Next Level tomorrow. Stay tuned!!!!!!”

