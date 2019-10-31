Watch Kevin Hart And The Rock In The Latest Trailer For ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’

Another trailer for “Jumanji: The Next Level” dropped Thursday morning, and it looks like a fun one.

The plot of the sequel is, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, “the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

The cast is, once again, loaded, and includes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Danny Devito and Jack Black.

Give the latest trailer a watch below.

This might surprise a bunch of you, but I really enjoyed “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” when it was released a couple years ago.

I know that might not be very on brand for me, but it’s the truth. I went and saw it with my family, and we all got a kick out of it.

It was just a fun movie.

Now, The Rock, Hart, and Jack Black are all back for another crack at it. Is this a movie that is going to win a bunch of awards?

Obviously not, but that doesn’t mean it’s not fun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jumanji: The Next Level (@jumanjimovie) on Oct 31, 2019 at 6:25am PDT

The Rock and Hart in the latest “Jumanji” might be a solid Christmas season film choice. You can catch it in theaters starting December 13.