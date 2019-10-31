Steph Curry Breaks His Hand Against The Phoenix Suns

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has broken his left hand.

During a Wednesday night game against the Suns, Curry drove into multiple defenders, and it ended in a very scary collision.

The NBA superstar guard hit the deck hard, and apparently messed up his non-shooting hand pretty badly. You can watch the scary moment below.

According to Marcus Thompson, the three-time NBA champion broke his left hand, which means we likely won’t be seeing him around anytime soon.

Sources: Stephen Curry has a broken left hand — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) October 31, 2019

In sports, it often pours when it rains. The Warriors are off to a horrific start, and now their best player has a broken hand.

It’s not his shooting hand, but it really doesn’t matter in this situation. He’s not going to run around jacking up shots with a cast on.

Things might be about to get real ugly for the Warriors. They were already off to a brutal start, and that was with Curry healthy.

Without him on the floor, the wheels might fall off very fast. We could see blowouts start stacking up on each other real soon.

Let’s hope he gets better soon. The NBA is much better off when Curry is playing.