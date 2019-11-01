Drag Queen Tears Out Baby Doll From Stomach During “Zombie Cannibal” Performance

Some people dress as clowns, while others dress as witches for Halloween. This year, however, was unusually unique as one drag queen by the name of “Blair Back” decided to shake things up this Halloween with an interactive zombie cannibalism costume. This particular costume was upsetting to many onlookers on both Instagram and Facebook as the drag queen performed a fake abortion using fake blood and guts. After a few fake stabs to the abdomen, Blair pulls out a plastic baby doll covered in fake blood and continues performing the lip-sync routine.

This is certainly not the first time pro-life advocates have had their beliefs mocked. In this compilation, you can find a series of events that have caused upset within the pro-life community. Check out this video for yourself! (RELATED: Senior Google Employee Appears To Have Assaulted Pro-Life Activist Near DC Planned Parenthood)

