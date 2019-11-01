Joy Behar Makes Statement In ‘Quid Pro Quo’ Shirt On ‘The View’

Joy Behar turned a fashion statement into a political statement Friday with the t-shirt she chose to wear on “The View.”

Behar, who has long been a vocal advocate for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, capitalized on the most recent narrative being pushed by House Democrats in order to advance impeachment proceedings and wore a shirt that read simply “quid pro quo.”

WATCH:

Sunny Hostin drew attention to the shirt as the ladies discussed Halloween costumes, saying, “I love your shirt by the way.”

“Thank you. Just a little comment,” Behar laughed. (RELATED: Joy Behar Hijacks Serious News Of al-Baghdadi Raid, Uses It To Bash Trump)

“Very subtle, Joy,” Abby Huntsman cut in. “Very subtle.”

Behar then turned the discussion to Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, who got together and dressed as a “witch hunt” — Guilfoyle in the flowing black robe and traditional pointed hat and Trump Jr. in head-to-toe camouflage and carrying a bow.

“So Donald Trump Jr. — speaking of subtle, and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle went as a witch hunt. Clever or —” Behar began.

“I found it pretty clever,” Huntsman said. “I will admit I laughed when I saw the costume, and I think he has a real bow and arrow in his hands. It’s not a toy.”

“He likes to kill animals,” Hostin added.

They all turned to guest host Ana Navarro, who shrugged, “What do I think? I don’t know. Maybe he should have worn a prison suit.”