Matthew Tkachuk Scores Goal From Between His Legs Against The Predators

Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk scored an absurd goal Thursday night against the Nashville Predators.

With under two seconds remaining in overtime with game tied 5-5, Tkachuk got his stick on the rebound of a shot, and fired the puck from between his legs to win.

If that sounds like a crazy sequence of events, I can promise you the video is even crazier than you think. Give it a watch below.

That goal is absolutely mind-blowing. It’s hard for me to put into words how quick your reaction time needs to be in order to pull off that goal.

Tkachuk got the blade of his stick on the puck, and just immediately fired it from between his legs. He might not be able to ever score a goal on a shot like that again, but it doesn’t matter.

He pulled it off when he needed to, and secured a win for the flames.

I seriously can’t believe he put that puck in the back of the net. Hell of a win for the Flames, and we now might have our early leader for best goal of the year.

We’ve had some insane scoring plays so far this season, but this one from Tkachuk was on a different level.

Hell of a performance!