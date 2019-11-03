FLASHBACK: Nebraska Football Star Mohamed Barry Trashed Me In The Summer, Now The Cornhuskers Are 4-5

My friends, it’s time for a little flashback.

This morning I found myself looking at a tweet from Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry that he sent back in May. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What was the tweet? Well, in response to me fairly pointing out the Cornhuskers couldn’t win the Big 10, Barry responded with, “Keep that same energy buddy…”

Keep that same energy buddy… — MoBarry (@BarrySwavey) May 23, 2019

What type of energy has Barry kept since sending that tweet? Not good energy, folks. The Cornhuskers are now 4-5 after embarrassing losses to Purdue, Indiana, Colorado, Ohio State and Minnesota.

With games against Iowa and Wisconsin on the horizon, it looks like it’ll be another season without a bowl game.

It’s truly amazing how far and how fast Nebraska has fallen. A few months ago, one of their best players was talking garbage to me after I just pointed out they couldn’t win the Big 10.

Now, they’ll be lucky to make a bowl game. I couldn’t make this stuff up if I tried. People wonder why I’m called the King in the North for college football.

Don’t wonder anymore. I knew months ago what the rest of the world didn’t. Do I expect an apology from Barry? No.

Kings just do king things. I can’t blame a man for not being able to see what I could.

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019

Let this be a lesson to all the other programs out there. Once you get in my crosshairs, there’s nothing that can save you.

Did I want to nuke the Nebraska program? No, I didn’t, but they didn’t leave me much of a choice. Now, they must accept their fate.

Scott Frost led them to believe they were something they weren’t. As King in the North, I have humbled them. I can’t wait to find out who is foolish enough to ignore this lesson.