HIGHLIGHTS: Nebraska Suffers Humiliating Loss To Purdue

The Nebraska Cornhuskers got embarrassed by Purdue on Saturday afternoon.

People honestly believed Nebraska was a national championship team. People actually believed Nebraska could win the Big 10. People actually believed Scott Frost could rebuild the legendary Nebraska program for the fanbase. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Today, the Cornhuskers got exposed in epic fashion as Purdue, who had two wins entering today, won by the score of 31-27.

Watch highlights of the game below.

I will never let Nebraska fans forget what this season has become. I will never let people forget it. We had to listen to nonstop hype all offseason.

We had to listen to media and sports “experts” honestly talk about how Scott Frost was going to make a run this season.

That’s all the “geniuses” wanted to talk about. What did the reality turn out to be? It turned out Nebraska was nothing more than a fraud program that Purdue blew away today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purdue Football (@boilerfootball) on Nov 2, 2019 at 10:08am PDT

The sad part for Nebraska fans, who I actually like, is that they’re almost certainly not playing in a bowl game this season.

They are 4-5, and have remaining games against Wisconsin, Maryland and Iowa. They will likely lose at least two of them. Hell, they could lose all three.

Scott Frost should be nervous about what awaits him. If they can’t beat Purdue, how the hell can they beat Iowa and Wisconsin?

Good luck, Nebraska fans! You deserve so much better, but you’ve been failed by your pathetic leaders!