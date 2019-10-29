REPORT: Scott Frost Complained About Nebraska’s Schedule, Wanted To Play Indiana More Often

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost reportedly had some very embarrassing complaints about his schedule.

According to Crimson Quarry, the man running the Cornhuskers complained about the schedule his team was handed and wanted to play easier teams on the opposite of the conference.

The same report claimed that Frost cited “Indiana specifically by name” as an example of a team Nebraska should be playing instead of Big 10 powers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of you who didn’t already know, Nebraska got dominated by Indiana this past weekend, and there was lots of chatter about the Cornhuskers showing them disrespect.

Frost wanting to play them more often in an attempt to generate more wins would appear to be the topic at hand.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost on the perceived disrespect by Indiana AD Fred Glass: “We’ve been scratching our heads, wondering what that’s all about… If there’s something we did, I’d certainly like to know.” Frost said it’s a “dead issue.” — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) October 28, 2019

This is honestly so embarrassing for Frost. Imagine reportedly demanding to play Indiana more often because they’d be easier to beat, and then losing to them at home.

They lost at home against the Hoosiers! Frost should honestly contemplating retirement out of pure shame if this report is true.

The fact he called it a “dead issue” makes me think that it almost certainly is.

Imagine if the founding fathers demanded to fight a different nation than Britain so that the Revolutionary War was just a shade easier to win.

That’s not the attitude that put a man on the moon or won World War II. Frost is quickly turning into one of the biggest jokes in all of football.

How much longer can he hang onto his job if he wants to play teams he perceives as cupcakes and then loses?

It’s shameful on so many different levels.

Best of luck, Nebraska fans! It sure does sound like you guys found yourself a real winner!