Buttigieg Calls Trump ‘A Weak Individual’ In A ‘Tough-Guy Coating’

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said Sunday President Donald Trump makes himself out to be a “tough guy” in advertisements but is really “a weak individual.”

The South Bend, Indiana mayor was commenting on an ad that played during the last game of the World Series that promoted Trump’s economic successes and recent victory over ISIS with the death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. But Buttigieg told ABC News’ “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” that it was all image.

“It’s putting a tough-guy coating on a weak individual. He was manipulated by Turkey into giving ISIS a new lease on life. He can’t seem to make a decision and stick to it. I’m ready to go toe to toe with this president,” he said. (RELATED: Pete Buttigieg Says America Was Never That Great)

Even though Trump presides over a hot American economy with the lowest unemployment rates ever for women, blacks and Hispanics, Buttigieg suggested that Trump has “sold out” American workers.

“Let’s talk about the GM workers and other workers he’s sold out. He wants to talk about ISIS. Let’s talk about how his terrible decision to betray our allies allowed ISIS prisoners to go free. This president has been a failure even by the promises he’s made. I’m ready for that fight.”

The ad touted Trump as “no Mr. Nice Guy” but that “sometimes it takes a Donald Trump to change Washington.”

Game 7 World Series ad, 1 year out. #WeAreComing and fighting for the forgotten Americans. “He’s no Mr. Nice Guy, but sometimes it takes a Donald Trump to change Washington.” pic.twitter.com/DSqh6RpaGt — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 31, 2019

The candidate was also asked about his apparent lack of support with black voters due to his homosexuality. “Your own focus groups show that being gay is a barrier with black voters. The New York Times poll showed 55% find it harder to support you because you’re gay. What can you do about that?”

Buttigieg responded that his policies will ultimately win the day, saying, “When any voter is sizing the candidates up they have to say how will my life be different supporting you versus one of the competitors. A lot of prejudices and other things fall away when it comes down to vision.”

The mayor had said in a CNN interview that he is determined to win the Democratic nomination with black support. “I’m interested in winning black support and deserving to win black support,” he said. (RELATED: Buttigieg Says Democrats Must Swing Further Left To Beat Trump In 2020)

The presidential candidate promised that his health care plan — something between the existing system and Medicare for All — will not raise taxes on the middle class.

“Everything we have proposed has been paid for and we didn’t propose a tax increase on the middle class. We don’t have to do it … [It’s] the wealthiest among us who should pay more,” Buttigieg said.