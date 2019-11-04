Bette Midler Goes After Lori Loughlin, Suggests She Will Receive Light Sentence Over College Admissions Scandal

Actress Bette Midler slammed Lori Loughlin’s decision to plead not guilty to new charges in the college admissions scandal in a tweet Sunday.

The “Hocus Pocus” star hinted that Loughlin should expect a light sentence due to her celebrity status much like actress Felicity Huffman, according to a report published by Fox News. Huffman recently served 11 days of her 14-day sentence.

Lori Laughlin has pleaded not guilty to new college admissions charges. She must be really starting to panic that the judge might put her away for…oh, I don’t know…hours! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 3, 2019

Midler tweeted.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded not guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit bribery after being accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, admitted to the University of Southern California as fake rowing recruits. (RELATED: REPORT: Lori Loughlin And Family ‘Scared To Death’ After Additional Charge In College Admissions Scandal)

Loughlin and Huffman were among parents embroiled in the nation-wide college admissions scandal that was exposed in March of 2019.

Huffman chose to plead guilty and was sentenced to 14 days in prison. She was also hit with a year of probation, 250 hours of community service, and a $30,000 fine. Huffman confessed to paying a proctor $15,000 to inflate her daughter’s SAT scores.