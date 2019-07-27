Lori Loughlin Turns 55 Years Old

July 28 is Lori Loughlin’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her greatest looks.

Lori Loughlin is an American actress born in New York. She wanted to be an actress from a young age and became involved as a print model at the age of 11. As Loughlin became more known as a model, she grabbed more roles in commercials.

She had small guest starring roles on television before being cast as Aunt Becky in “Full House.” The show was a huge success and ran for seven years from 1988-1995. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin Reportedly Signs Autographs Before College Admissions Scam Hearing)

Loughlin’s next big role came when she was casted in “Summerland” in 2004. As of 2014, she had been a series regular on Hallmark’s “When Calls The Heart” until she was removed from the series after being accused of paying bribes to secure her daughters’ college admission.

Loughlin married fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli in 1997, the couple shares two daughters together, Bella and Olivia.