Is A Iowa A Must-Win Football Game For Wisconsin?

Wisconsin’s game against Iowa this weekend is going to be a huge one.

As all college football fans know, my Badgers are coming off of back-to-back losses. First, we lost to Illinois, and then we got smacked around by Ohio State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We might not be in full on panic mode just yet, but we’re damn sure getting there. That leads me to my next point. A lot of people want to talk about and debate whether we’re in a must-win matchup against the Hawkeyes.

Let me answer that for all of you. We’re 100% absolutely in a must-win game.

We entered this season with the expectation of playing in the playoff. Clearly, that ship has sailed after getting two losses.

We aren’t going to the playoff this season. That’s just the reality of the situation. There’s nothing we can do or say that’s going to change that.

However, we’re still very much in play for the Big 10 West title, the B1G championship game and a major bowl game.

All of those things are still on the table. Will they ease the sting of not getting into the playoff? Of course not, but again, that ship has already left port.

If we want to compete for a B1G title, then we have to beat Iowa. It’s that simple. There’s nothing special or difficult about it.

If we want to have any kind of respectable season, then we have to do everything possible this week to prepare to beat the Hawkeyes.

You can watch the game at 4:00 EST on Fox. It’s a new week, a new day and a new opportunity for a win. We’ll take it one play at a time, but make no mistake about it.

We must beat Iowa on Saturday.