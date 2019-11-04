Jorge Masvidal On Conor McGregor: ‘I’ll F**k That Little Guy Up’

Jorge Masvidal didn’t hold back when discussing a potential fight against Conor McGregor.

The UFC superstar was asked about potentially fighting McGregor after defeating Nate Diaz, and his comments were simply awesome. If you thought Masvidal would dial it back now that he’s arguably the face of the UFC, you’d be wrong. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

Masvidal said the following after beating Diaz at UFC 244:

You know what the f**k I’ll do to that little dude, bro? I’ll f**k that little guy up, man. He’s a f**king midget. Dana White, the president of this mother f**king company, said I’m too much man for him. I get it why people want to see him hurt for the stunts he’s been pulling, but he don’t want this sh*t.

You can watch his full comments below. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

I’m not even sure I wanted a Masvidal/McGregor fight before. Now, I need this fight to happen like I need air in my lungs. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

Masvidal is out here talking about McGregor punching old guys because those are the only fights he can win and calling him a midget.

This is the kind of rhetoric that gets fans spun up and fighters into wars.

Also, I’m pretty sure Masvidal is 100% correct. Who would want a piece of him right now? He’s coming off wins against Ben Askren and Nate Diaz.

The man is on fire in the fighting game. He has absolutely blown up in the past year.

We’ll see what happens, but I’m hoping like hell McGregor and Masvidal fight. Make it happen immediately!