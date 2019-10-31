Dana White Says He’s ‘Looking At’ Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone To Fight Conor McGregor, Adds ‘Nothing’ Is Finalized

UFC president Dana White has his eyes on a certain guy to fight Conor McGregor.

It's now crystal clear that the Irish-born superstar will fight again, but nobody seems to know who it'll be against.

If Dana White has his way, it'll be against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. In a video posted late Wednesday afternoon, White told TMZ that he's "looking at" Cerrone, but "nothing" has been finalized.

If it does come together, the fight will take place in Las Vegas on January 18, which is a date McGregor has already floated.

Cerrone could be the perfect fight for McGregor to return to the UFC. He’s a big personality, he’s one hell of an athlete in the octagon and he will challenge the former champion at every single turn.

If McGregor wants to prove to the world he still has it, then beating Cerrone would be the perfect way to get the job done.

Everybody, and I mean everybody, respects Cowboy’s skills in the octagon. McGregor hasn’t fought since getting whipped by Khabib at UFC 229.

Conor McGregor v Khabib The ending What the heck!! #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/DyJswVbcXd — Bin Veto (@binveto) October 7, 2018

I hope this fight comes together. It’d be great to see McGregor back in the octagon, especially against such a tough opponent.

It’s time for McGregor to fight again, and I think most fans would absolutely be thrilled with a fight against Cerrone.

Let’s hope White gets the job done and puts this matchup together.