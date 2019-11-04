Selena Gomez Celebrates First Ever Number One Hit With Latest Single ‘Lose You To Love Me’

Selena Gomez scored her first ever number one hit with her latest emotional single titled, “Lose You To Love Me.”

“My first number 1,” the 27-year-old singer captioned her post Monday on Instagram, along with a shot of the superstar. (RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

“This song is so dear to my heart,” she added in her message to her hundreds of millions of fans. “I’ve been working so hard to make this album as honest and fun as possible while remaining vulnerable enough to share where I am in life.”(RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

Gomez concluded, “I love you deeply and thank you so much for listening. I want to thank each and every person that was apart of this moment that I’ll never forget!”

The song is the “Wolves” hitmaker’s first number one song to top the charts on the Billboard Hot 100 list, per Billboard magazine since she first debuted on the scene 10 years ago.

That first appearance was January 10, 2009 with her single “Tell Me Something I Don’t Know.” And now 10 years and 10 months later she finally hit that number one spot.

As previously reported, it was hard for many fans to not notice what seemed to be subtle mentions in the lyrics of her latest hit of her on-and-off again relationship with Justin Bieber.

One line that got everyone’s attention read, “In two months you replaced us like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it in the thick of healing.”

The last line seemed to be a possible comment on her and Bieber’s romance which ended in the spring of 2018 and several months later reports surfaced that Justin and Hailey were not only dating, but engaged.

The couple then made headlines in September 2018 with reports that they had gotten married following a two-month engagement. Only months earlier, the pair had rekindled their relationship following Bieber’s split from Gomez.