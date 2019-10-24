Selena Gomez Weighs In On Alleged Hailey Bieber Snub Over New Song: ‘Please Be Kind’

Selena Gomez weighed in on the alleged Hailey Bieber snub that started earlier this week when it appeared the supermodel was shading the singer over her latest song.

“I am so grateful for the response of the song. However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down,” the 27-year-old singer shared during her Instagram Live, per E! News in a piece published Wednesday. “So please be kind to everyone.”

“Please be kind, I don’t like seeing people being disrespectful or rude to other people, so please don’t do that,” she added. (RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

It all started Tuesday night, when fans noticed that the 22-year-old model had shared a screenshot on her Instagram story of a song titled, “I’ll Kill You” by Summer Walker. (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

It was the same night that the “Wolves” hitmaker came out with her single titled, “Lose You To Love Me.” It was hard for many fans to not notice what seemed to be subtle mentions in the lyrics of her on-and-off again relationship with Justin Bieber.

Hailey caught wind of the drama and immediately shut it down, responding to a post on Just Jared’s Instagram page, per Page Six. “Please stop with this nonsense. There is no ‘response.’ This is complete BS.”

As previously reported, the Bieber’s recently said their “I Do’s” again, this time, surrounded by a star-studded group of family and friends at the Montage Palmetto Bluffs in South Carolina.

It was the second time the two made their relationship official after first tying the knot at a secret ceremony at a New York City courthouse one year earlier.

Hailey and Justin made headlines in September 2018 with reports that they had gotten married following a two-month engagement. Only months earlier, the pair had rekindled their relationship following the Bieber’s split from Gomez.