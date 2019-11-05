The Now Infamous Black Cat That Interrupted Monday Night Football Calls The Stadium Home With Other Strays

The black cat, who has become a viral legend after bringing the Cowboys v. Giants game to a halt by running onto the field Monday, is actually a resident of MetLife stadium.

Staffers at the stadium explained that the cat is one of many strays that call the stadium home, according to a report published by the New York Post. The cat is reportedly fed and taken care of by the cleaning crew.

Kevin Harlon’s call of the black cat on the field is amazing pic.twitter.com/77XAC1w2tz — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 5, 2019



“Everyone is asking about that black cat,” a security guard told the NYPost. “It lives here in the stadium and the cleaning crew feeds it. What else do you want to know?”

“People here give them food. They feed them everyday,” one gate guard added. “The complex has always had them. This is nothing new.” (RELATED: Giants’ Golden Tate Makes One-Handed Catch Against The Dallas Cowboys)

The staffers confirmed that the cat is just one of many other strays that roam the Giants’ stadium.

“We got a whole bunch of them, they’re all over here,” another security guard said, referencing the many tunnels in the stadium. “They hide during the day.”

Cannot stop laughing at the security guard who casually waved the Giants-Cowboys black cat through the exit like it was a fan. “Right this way please sir” pic.twitter.com/5BCj6qwUvq — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 5, 2019



The black feline stalled the game for a total of roughly two minutes during the end of the second quarter. The cat was labeled as a bad luck charm for the Giants, who went on to lose the game 37-18.