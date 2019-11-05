Democrats Take Control Of Virginia State Legislature For The First Time In Decades

Democrats took control of the Virginia state legislature Tuesday for the first time in decades, flipping both the state Senate and House.

All 140 seats were on the ballot for Tuesday’s election, and the Virginia vote was one of a few under scrutiny. Democrats fought to flip the state Senate and House, ultimately flipping both. This is the first time they have controlled the state government since 1994. A Democratic win in both chambers allows the party to control redistricting right before the 2020 census, CNN reported.

Prior to this vote, Republicans had control of the House of Delegates with 51 seats. The Democrats had 48 seats. Republicans also had control of the state Senate with 20 seats to Democrats’ 19 seats, and there was one vacancy in each chamber, according to CNN.

Republicans have been unable to win a statewide race since 2009, but previously had control of the Senate since 2014 and the House since 1999. In 2017, Democrats nabbed a win in the Virginia House of Delegates, but Republicans ended up gaining control after a controversial recount resulted in a lottery. (RELATED: Northam Gives Back Voting Rights To Nearly 11,000 Virginians Previously Convicted Of Felonies)

Virginia was one of the states to keep an eye on during the 2019 election because Republicans only had control of the Senate and House by small margins. Democrats had been hoping that a deep dislike for President Donald Trump in Virginia suburbs would allow them to flip the state, The New York Times reported. Virginia is the only southern state that Trump lost during his 2016 presidential election.

