Northwestern Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald Promises To Get Back On Track With Powerful Comments

Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald didn’t hold back when discussing his team’s poor season.

The Wildcats were believed to be one of the best teams in the Big Ten heading into the season. Instead, they’ve been nothing short of an absolute disaster. To say they’ve had a terrible year would be an understatement. The man calling the shots understands the frustration, and had some powerful words about the future. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northwestern Football (@nufbfamily) on Oct 5, 2019 at 11:49am PDT

Fitzgerald said the following in part in the Twitter video posted by the Big Ten Network on Monday:

I’ve got a track record of winning football games here, kicking ass and taking names. We’ll get back to doing that, I promise you that. As long as I’m the leader of this football program, that’s going to be the mindset…for 2020 and beyond, we will be back. I guarantee you that.

You can watch his full comments below.

He’s disappointed and motivated by how the 2019 season has gone. But @coachfitz51 is confident in the future of @NUFBFamily. “I’ve got a track record of winning football games here…We’ll get back to doing that, I promise you that.” pic.twitter.com/DVaq5A27m8 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 4, 2019

Is this a terrible year for Northwestern? Yes. Have they disappointed everybody? Yes. Is Pat Fitzgerald the man who should absolutely lead this program for years to come?

Hell yes.

Pat Fitzgerald is one of the best coaches in all of football. He routinely takes lesser talent and wins big games with them at Northwestern.

Will anybody ever find a down year acceptable? Absolutely not, but I think it’s fair to say that Fitzgerald has earned himself some serious wiggle room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northwestern Football (@nufbfamily) on Sep 28, 2019 at 7:25am PDT

Let me make this crystal clear for everybody. If you honestly believe Fitzgerald should be fired over a bad season at Northwestern, then you’re a moron.

It’s that simple. The man can coach, and he will lead the Wildcats for years to come. It’s not hard to figure out.