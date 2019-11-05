Politics

Rand Paul Uses The Constitution To Argue To Reporter That The Whistleblower Should Be Unmasked

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) walks from a Republican Senate caucus meeting with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul brought up the Constitution and the Sixth Amendment when a reporter challenged his efforts to publicly reveal the identity of the whistleblower whose allegations kicked off a renewed interest in impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Paul addressed the question Tuesday after taking the stage at Trump’s Monday rally in his home state and demanding that the press publish the whistleblower’s name. (RELATED: Rand Paul Demands Media Print Whistleblower’s Name)

Paul went on to explain that the Sixth Amendment included the right of the accused to confront any accusers, suggesting that allowing the whistleblower to remain anonymous would then be a de facto denial of Trump’s Sixth Amendment rights.

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham also argued that the whistleblower was not guaranteed anonymity, telling reporters, “The whistleblower statute was never meant to give you anonymity. It was meant to allow you to come forward without being fired.”

In addition to calling for the identity of the whistleblower, Paul suggested that Republicans should dismiss the entire process as “a farce” if House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff refused to call Hunter Biden as a witness.