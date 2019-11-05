‘I Hate Him’: Meghan McCain Unloads On Rand Paul Over Whistleblower

Meghan McCain tore into Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul during a segment of Tuesday’s “The View.”

McCain, who has often been critical of Paul, lashed out at him for appearing alongside President Donald Trump at a Kentucky rally, demanding that the press reveal the identity of the whistleblower whose allegations brought about a renewed push for impeachment.

“I hate him,” McCain said before Whoopi Goldberg had even finished introducing a clip of that rally. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Asks Cory Booker 5 Times About Gun Buybacks, He Wants To Talk About Other Things)

“The whistle-blower needs to come before Congress as a material witness because he worked for Joe Biden at the same time Hunter Biden was getting money from corrupt oligarchs. I say tonight to the media, do your job and print his name!” Paul said.

“He sounds so crazy. Why does he sound so crazy?” McCain asked. “He does.”

“It’s against the law to reveal the whistle-blower’s identity,” Joy Behar cut in. “And now he’s telling the media to break the law. Why don’t you break the law and then you go to jail, Rand.”

“I’m not mad at that,” McCain laughed.

Goldberg then drew a straight line to former President Richard Nixon, arguing that there would have been more pushback against him. “You know what’s really bothering me about all of this, is that had Nixon tried to do this to anyone, we would have had him out, said no, that’s not how the law works. the Constitution doesn’t work — that’s not how the law works.”

“You had ethical Republicans in those days,” Behar snapped.

“Yeah. I’m so disgusted because, you know, if Rand Paul were doing this to a witness and saying this about a witness that I had on one of my cases, I would send an FBI agent to his house and I would have him brought in because that’s witness intimidation, punishable by up to 20 years in prison,” Sunny Hostin added. “I would have him brought in. This person is a whistle-blower. He’s intimidating that witness and encouraging people to break the law. How dare he? He’s a sitting senator. He knows better.”