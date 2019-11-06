Drunk Woman Jumps On Stage, Announces Bevin Won Kentucky Election … He Actually Lost

A drunk woman jumped up on stage at Matt Bevin’s Campaign election party and took the microphone announcing that he won the Kentucky election, but he actually lost.

The crazy scene was captured on video and shows the woman, rocking a Wonder Woman T-shirt under a grey blazer jacket and pants, running up on stage while holding a phone to ear, according to a clip posted on Reddit Tuesday night.

She then grabs the live mic and tells the crowd, “Hey, we just got word that Matt Bevin has won…” before she starts screaming and cheering.

WATCH:

The audience then starts cheering and screaming along as the woman jumps up and down numerous times with one hand still holding her phone and the other on the mic, while yelling, "Yes" and waving to the crowd.

At some point in the clip, someone in charge becomes aware of what was happening and cuts her mic. We then see a guy come up behind her and attempt to escort her away from the podium. However, she was clearly not quite ready to go.

She then continues trying to speak into the now-turned off microphone for several minutes, before another man is forced to run onto the stage and assist the other gentlemen in getting the woman away from the mic and off the stage.

The two are finally able to get her to let go of the mic and help escort her off stage, though she did at one point appear to look like she was trying to get back on.

As of Wednesday morning, Republican Gov. Bevin trails Democrat Andy Beshear in a very tight race which Bevin has yet to to concede, per Fox News.