Evander Kane Sued By The Cosmopolitan For $500,000 Over Alleged Gambling Debts

San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane has been slapped with a monster lawsuit over alleged gambling debts.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the following late Tuesday night:

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas filed a lawsuit Monday in Clark County District Court alleging Kane failed to pay back $500,000 in gambling markers the casino extended to him in April. The court documents state that Kane, who is a Canadian citizen, took out eight credits of varying amounts between $20,000 and $100,000 on or about April 15. That date would have fallen between Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup first-round playoff series between the Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights.

I don’t understand this at all. Why is Kane gambling at amounts this high? There’s nothing wrong with a little gambling.

I know plenty of people who like to play card games. However, you’re out of your mind if you think I’m about to dip into my wallet for $500,000 to gamble with.

That’s just absurd. He made $9 million last season. That means $500,000 accounts for roughly 10% of his earnings after taxes.

Why the hell would Kane spend 10% of his money at the tables. It makes no sense at all. The NHL doesn’t really have the same problems with finances that the NFL and NBA does.

Players don’t go publicly broke left and right. Kane is allegedly trying to single-handedly change that perception.

Again, there’s nothing wrong with a little gambling. However, if you ever find yourself spending 10% if your net earnings at a casino, then things have gone wrong with your decision-making skills.