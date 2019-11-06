Editorial

Melania Wows In Emerald Green Coat During Trip To Boston

U.S. first lady Melania Trump meets with teen age children to discuss the dangers of youth vaping at the White House October 09, 2019 in Washington, DC. During the listening session, the first lady asked the teens about how they started and quit using e-cigarettes and about the ease of being able to buy vaping products. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump definitely turned heads when she stepped out Wednesday in a gorgeous emerald green coat and pants combo during a trip to Boston.

(Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up number that she paired with grey plaid pants during her visit to the Boston Medical Center. There she was informed about their Cuddling Assists in Lowering Maternal and Infant stress program (CALM) as part of her Be Best initiative. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

(Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

She completed the terrific fall look with loose hair and a black turtleneck as she spoke to the group. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

(Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

To say she looked incredible would be an understatement.

Tweeting ahead of the event, FLOTUS wrote, “Looking forward to visiting @The_BMC tomorrow w/ @SecAzar to learn more about the compassionate natal care & support given to mothers & babies w/ NAS. #BeBest.”

The first lady always looks perfect no matter what the occasion. Most recently, she got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a beautiful navy blue coat during a celebration at the White House for the World Series-winning Washington Nationals.

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

