Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Her Childhood Struggles, Admits She Has ‘Codependency Issues’

Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about her own childhood struggles when sharing what happened when Demi Moore sat down on her Facebook “Red Table Talk.”

"Demi [Moore] is a child of a young mother who was an addict, I'm a child of a young mother who was an addict," the 48-year-old actress shared with Fox News in a piece published Wednesday.

"So Demi and I both have our codependency issues that we are grappling with as well as we both struggled with addiction and coming to the table to also talk about how we've been affected by our mother's addictions and how our behavior has affected our children as well," she added. "So it's really a table talk about the passing parental traumas to children."

At one point, Smith talked about Demi’s battle with addiction and shared what she thought kept the “Ghost” star alive through it all.

“I think Demi is a very strong woman and her life force is incredible,” the “Girls Trip” star explained. “So I think what keeps and kept Demi alive and to continue to heal is the incredible life force that she possesses. She’s a powerhouse.”

Later, Jada shared a moment where the two star’s daughters connected being children born under the “harsh lights” of Hollywood.

“I think for Willow [Smith], she related greatly with Rumer [Willis] and Tallulah [Willis],” Smith shared. “And it was so nice to see that kind of camaraderie between them. Because Demi, myself, Bruce, Will [Smith], we asked for these harsh lights of Hollywood. ”

“We actually went in search for them and then we had children,” she added. “We gave birth to children under these hot lights of Hollywood, and they did not necessarily ask for this kind of lifestyle.”

Jada continued, “And so from the moment that they were all born, they were under a microscope. They were not allowed to grow up as most young adults are, which is not in front of cameras. So it was just nice to hear how they related in regards to being children of actors in Hollywood, and how it’s affected them.”

You can catch the sit down chat here.