HuffPo Writer Wants To Limit Thanksgiving Because Of Climate Change: Tucker Carlson And Mark Steyn Push Back

A writer for HuffPost wants America to limit its Thanksgiving this year because of the carbon footprint created by the long distance travel that millions of people undertake for the holiday as well as by the meat they eat.

Mark Steyn dismissed the idea Thursday night on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Carlson was drawing his viewers’ attention to an article published Tuesday in HuffPost that argued Thanksgiving was another source of climate change.

“I love Thanksgiving. It has something real at the heart of it. It is the biggest travel day of the year, because this is a big country,” Steyn noted, adding that “grandparents in Florida, and grandchildren in Alaska” often link up for the holiday. (RELATED: Mark Steyn Ridicules ‘Totalitarian’ Green News Deal With Tucker Carlson)

“And ‘The Huffington Post’ says you shouldn’t be taking a plane. You shall not be eating a turkey. Eating a Turkey is bad for the planet, even though it is not as bad as one of these flatulent cows that AOC [Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] wants to slaughter … instead of having a stuffed turkey, you should have some arugula stuffed with kale or kale stuffed with arugula. Makes no difference, tastes just as lousy either way,” said Steyn.

Picking up on Carlson’s campaign for liberal jet-setters to plant a tree for every mile they fly in their private jets, Steyn suggested that might be a difficult task for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is reportedly on the verge of entering the presidential race.

“There is a guy who served as mayor of New York and almost every weekend took his private plane from New York City to his home in Bermuda. If he was to take the Tucker Carlson 2020 tree challenge, you would have to fill the Atlantic between New York City … and Bermuda to plant all the trees for all the private flights he has flown.”(RELATED: ‘China Listens To The Public’: Mike Bloomberg Says China Is Not A Dictatorship)

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is also seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, has his own issues with private jet travel. In one month alone, his private flights amounted to more than $300,000 in travel expenses.

Carlson insisted there is a double standard between the elites who preach climate change and the masses who are expected to live it. “The whole thing presupposes that there is a natural ruling class that is entitled to rule differently from you. Meanwhile at the time when the American family is increasingly atomized, the one time of the year that they all get together should be abolished … Attitudes are completely medieval.”