James Franklin Offers To Give Out P.J. Fleck’s Phone Number Ahead Of Penn State/Minnesota Game

Penn State football coach James Franklin recently had a pretty funny comment about Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck.

The Nittany Lions and Gophers will play Saturday at noon on ABC, and the game is expected to have major playoff implications. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Oars in the water. pic.twitter.com/1CQJng2iKX — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) November 4, 2019

On top of that, Fleck and Franklin have both had there names thrown around for job openings. When asked about the FSU opening, Franklin decided to divert people’s attention to Fleck, who just signed a seven-year extension with the Gophers. He said the following in part when asked about coaching openings, according to 247Sports on Tuesday:

I’ve also heard PJ’s name mentioned for a bunch, so you guys could spend a lot of time calling him and talking to him about it.We love it here. I really enjoy coaching these guys and don’t really see that changing any time soon. I’m looking forward to playing Minnesota … I would love for all of you guys to call them all week long. I’ve got his number. I’ll give it to you.

Giving out Fleck’s phone number would be such a savage move that you’d have no choice, but to respect it. Obviously, Franklin is just messing around, but it’s still an awesome suggestion.

Do you have any idea how fast Fleck’s phone would start blowing up if his number went public. He wouldn’t even have to worry about the media.

It’d be drunk college students from PSU that would message it nonstop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gopher Football (@gopherfootball) on Nov 2, 2019 at 3:57pm PDT

I kind of like the idea of handing out opponents’ phone numbers prior to huge games. That’s something I can 100% get behind.

That’s the kind of action that could ignite a serious war or crank up a rivalry. As a college football purist, I think we can all agree anything that amps up rivalries is good for the sport.

Do it, Franklin. Embrace the chaos. Watch the world burn and tweet out Fleck’s phone number. The whole world of college football is behind you.

Bring on the carnage.