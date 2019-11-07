Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Once Paid Her $1 Million After She Turned Down Modeling For A Rival Brand

Reality star Kim Kardashian claimed Kanye West once gifted her $1 million after she said no to modeling for a rival fashion brand.

Kardashian was once offered $1 million to post a photo wearing a fast-fashion brand on her Instagram, according to a report published Wednesday by the New York Times. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star admitted she rejected the offer at the request of West during the New York Times DealBook Conference this week.

“I will say a cute story since my husband’s here. So there was a fast-fashion brand, a few of them, and they would knock off Yeezy all the time, his color palette, designs,” Kardashian explained. “So this fast-fashion brand offered me a million dollars for an Instagram post and I thought, ‘OK, well that’s easy,’ just to wear clothes that I could pick, anything that I wanted, it’s a quick post, and when I told [Kanye] about it, he asked me not to do it and said out of respect, I don’t think that we should be giving them everything, they copy everything.” (RELATED: Kim And Khloé Kardashian React To Kourtney Potentially Leaving ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’)

“I completely understood why he said no,” she continued. “I gladly said no. And then for Mother’s Day, he handed me an envelope and it was a check for a million dollars saying ‘thank you for not posting for the other brand.’ And then, I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this or if I have, and a contract to be an owner in Yeezy as a thank you.”

Kardashian said the moment showed the “power in saying ‘no’ sometimes.”

This is such a sweet moment, but I can’t imagine doing something like this for your husband and then being rewarded with $1 million. That’s insane to me. Being rewarded with like a pair of new shoes or whatever, but $1 million and part ownership in Kanye’s biggest brand is a lot.